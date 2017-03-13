Bexel Launching Mini HFR POV Camera at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bexel will launch the Clarity 800 miniature, high-frame-rate (HFR) point of view (POV) camera for live production at the 2017 NAB Show. This unique camera system, which expands the company’s specialty camera line, addresses growing demand for high-quality, real-time HFR video for live sports and events.

Clarity 800

The Clarity 800 offers HFR processing in HD up to 8x (480 fps) and 1080p for superior quality—in a compact form factor of only 4.7 inches high, 2.56 inches wide, and 1 inch thick—and handles all video formats, including 1080i and 720p.

It operates as a broadcast camera with real-time processing via fiber optics and integrates with video servers. It also features a full-function camera remote control panel for paint control of the camera and positive-lock lens mount with lens control of focus, iris and zoom motors.

Bexel also plans to show the QT-5100 PlayerMic, an RF audio solution developed with Quantum5X. This flexible, rubberized player microphone system is only a third of an inch thick, and weighs less than 2 ounces, making it an ideal player or coach mic for sports. This NBA-field tested PlayerMic can be wirelessly controlled to adjust frequency, mic gain, RF power level, mode, and grouping.

Bexel will also have its Fiber Mini Booth Kit, a solution for interfacing an announce booth with a mobile unit up to 3,000 feet away. It handles audio, video, intercom and IFB signals, without degradation, over six strands of single-mode "tactical" fiber-optic cabling. This allows productions to send and receive 12 bidirectional video paths (six each way), 16 audio paths (eight microphones, eight intercoms), four IFB channels and an optional robotic camera interface with Ethernet control.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Bexelwill be in boothC6025. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.