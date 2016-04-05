BBS to Spotlight LED Fixtures at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, BBS Lighting will spotlight its new Pipeline LED lighting system, which expands its Area 48 product line. Pipeline is an expandable array of customizable cylindrical fixtures that produce soft, fully dimmable light without any color shift. The rugged, 1-inch diameter LED pipes are available in 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-foot, lengths offering brighter, higher fidelity light emission of over 1000 lumens per foot with a 95+ TLCI.

Users may use 3200-degree K, 4300-degree K or 5600-degree K pipes individually or in combination, along with a new four-way controller. Attendees will see 3-foot and 4-foot reflector/four-bank housings that hold either 5600-degree K, 3200-degree K, or a mix of the two, as well as soft boxes and grids for each. BBS also has a new, palm-sized remote dimmer for Area 48 that provides single or multi-fixture 16-bit dimming.

BBS will also showcase a round-shaped K7 light that attaches to most surfaces via a strong neodymium magnet. It can illuminate dark areas, such as the background of broadcast sets, with a choice of 2W LEDs at 2700-degree K, 3000-degree K or 4000-degree K color temperature.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. BBS Lighting will be in booth C11146. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.