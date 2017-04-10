Axle Video Adds Cloud & Transcoding Features to MAM at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Axle Video will reveal axle 2017, the fifth generation of its axle media management software, which now doubles the capacity of media that can be managed to more than two million video, image and audio files. This solution allows users to quickly browse, find, tag and reuse media, while collaborating more cost-effectively with others.

The latest axle 2017 version offers an Advanced Transcode option for axle Gear, which allows proxy encoding and other transcoding tasks. This includes high-resolution transcodes of clips and sub-clips to be dispatched to a transcode engine powered by Imagine Products’ Prime Transcode and other integrated transcode tools. Advanced Transcode leverages Prime Transcode’s support for newer formats, such as native RED and ARRI camera raw files, including acceleration via multicore CPUs, GPUs and RED’s Red Rocket hardware.

This version also adds a cloud mirror option for maintaining an externally accessible echo of internal H.264 proxy media and metadata, facilitating faster review and approval workflows. This cloud gateway can be integrated with other cloud software, or custom applications that access data via axle’s REST API.

The new version also supports a wider range of metadata fields, including multi-select tag clouds, pop-up date fields and large text fields that can be used for scripts or other long documents, as well as enhanced elastic search capability with auto-hinting of search results as you type. It also includes refined versions of axle’s Premiere Pro Panel and Final Cut X export.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Axle Video will be in boothSL13609. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.