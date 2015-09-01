ATEME and NexGuard Launch Watermark for Pre-Release HDR Content

EINDHOVE, NETHERLANDS & PARIS—NexGuard, a Civolution Company and provider of forensic watermarking technology, and ATEME, a HEVC, H.264, MPEG-2 video compression technology company, has announced that they will launch a forensic watermarking capability for pre-release HDR video content. Integrated with ATEME’s TITAN software transcoder, this collaboration will debut at the 2015 IBC Show.

The technology is based on NexGuard’s Software Development Kit and is integrated with the TITAN software transcoder. It enables customers to identify leaks prior to delivering content to the home over UHD and HDR-ready TVs. The product utilizes UHD 12 or 16-bit uncompressed source content to prepare HDR versions of content for Blu-Ray and electronic distribution. The images are watermarked and encoded to 10-bit Perceptual Quantizer HDR with 45 Mbit/sec HEVC, then rendered on an HDR capable UHD TV.

“Deploying NexGuard forensic watermarking for pre-release content ensures that video assets are traceable all the way to the source, and helps identify the origin of any leaks in short timeframes,” said Emmanuel Boureau, vice president of sales at ATEME. “This enables us to take an active part in protecting the production industry’s most valuable assets, and opens the door to content and facilities supporting HDR.”

Demonstrations for NexGuard’s watermarking technology will take place at booth 2.B41 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.