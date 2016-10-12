Artel Video Showcasing Media Transport at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Artel Video Systems is planning to make the trip to the NAB Show New York, and it is bringing its new InfinityLink broadcast media transport system, as well as its DigiLink and FiberLink systems, along for the ride.

InfinityLink

The InfinityLink is a fully integrated media transport system that features the IL6000 1RU four-slot chassis with active routing and SNMP management system. The platform is designed to transport video, audio and data over IP- and fiber-based networks for 3G/SD/HD-SDI, DVB-ASI, and Ethernet.

Artel’s DigiLink media transport platform will also be on hand, which along with the InfinityLink is compatible with Artel’s Dual-Port L-band demodulator and satellite scanner (DLC510). The scanner adds fully automatic L-band satellite-scanning functionality to the media transport systems and supports Carrier ID monitoring per ETSI TS 103 129. It is also capable of providing RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics for daily operations.

InfinityLink and DigiLink also offer IP-based technologies that utilize SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation and optional forward correction algorithms. The platforms can also feature a 1 GigE IP interface for users to bridge IP data for bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface.

The company will also feature a showcase of its FiberLink products that support 4K/UHD at up to 60 fps. FiberLink products can support video, audio and data signal.

Artel will be located at booth 1202 during NAB Show New York, which will run from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Center.