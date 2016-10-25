Artel Puts Focus on IP Systems at SMPTE 2016

LOS ANGELES—Artel is taking the opportunity of SMPTE 2016 to showcase some of its latest technology, including a number of products that highlights the company’s IP capability.

InfinityLink

One of the main products on display will be Artel’s InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution, which is designed for transporting broadcast-quality media over IP, direct fiber and managed optical networks. One of the models on display will be the IL6000, a 1RU, four-slot chassis with internal 20x20 3G routing and Ethernet switching capabilities and features on-board chassis management.

InfinityLink models ILC450 and ILC410 will also be shown, adding seamless IP capabilities to the InfinityLink platform. The ILC450 supports auto-sensing of standards-based, broadcast quality HD/SD-SDI and ASI video formats, while also featuring SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation and optional Forward Error Correction algorithms to enable flexible configurations. The ILC450 also has a 1GigE IP interface for end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface. The ILC410, meanwhile, enables DVB-ASI and SD-SDI video to be transported over IP networks.

Also set to be shown during the conference is Artel’s DLC510 L-band satellite demodulator and automatic L-band satellite scanner. Operators using the scanner can locate active signals on a satellite and display signals in an easy-to-read list with other essential data. Additional features include dual RF inputs, DVB-S2X support, ETSI Carrier ID transmission coding and full integration into the InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms.

A technology showcase for the 3500 series of FiberLink 4K/UHD systems is also set.

Artel is located at booth 105.