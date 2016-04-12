Artel Introduces DLC910 Multiviewer

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems has announced it will be bringing the DLC910 Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer to the 2016 NAB Show. The new unit adds four-channel SD-HD-36 capabilities to the Digilink media transport platform and supports input signal formats and resolutions.

The DLC910 enables users to monitor the status of up to four independent video channels and features auto detect format, audio monitoring, automat aspect ratio output and multiple I/O options using BNCs, optical or HDMI SFPs, or other modules in the Digilink platform. Any input can be displayed in any multiviewer quadrant, according to Artel.

Artel will be located at booth N4512 during the NAB Show, which takes place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.