Archion to Showcase Shared Storage at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Archion flash storage products that deliver the bandwidth and performance required by 4K DPX, 8K and 360 video workflows are set to be a part of the company’s NAB Show booth. Archion customers can take advantage of the increased performance by simply upgrading their existing EditStor shared storage drives.

EditStor Omni

Archion will also showcase EditStor’s new networked user interface (UI). This UI has shared group control custom features, such as changing volume names and descriptions of shares, which are updated to all users.

While their existing HDD-based solutions, such as EditStor Omni and EditStor Velo, deliver industry-leading speeds and price/performance, Archion will conduct hands-on demonstrations of the performance their new flash solutions provide for handling 4K, 8K and 360-degree workflows.

Archion will also use Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Blackmagic Resolve and other workflow tools to demonstrate how capably EditStor handles very demanding workflows, like 4K DPX.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Archionwill be in boothSL14617. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.