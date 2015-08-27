Apantac to Unveil Hybrid Multiviewer at IBC 2015

PORTLAND, ORE.—A provider of multiviewers, video walls, extenders and signal processors, Apantac is set to introduce its new Hybrid Multiviewer at the 2015 IBC Show. This new system supports IP/ASI and SDI/CVBS baseband signals to its TAHOMA platform.

The new TAHOMA-IL hybrid multiviewer accepts a mix of IP/ASI streams and baseband video signals, displaying them on one more monitors. The IL multiviewers accept H.264, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, multicast and unicast over UDP or ASI, as well as MP1L2, AAC-LC and HEC-AAC-LC audio formats. Baseband signal support includes 3G/HD/SD-SDI, in addition to composite video formats. The hybrid mulltiviewer can mix and match up to 20 IP and SDI/CBVS images on a single display.

Other features with the TAHOMA-IL multiviewer include high resolution HDMI/DVI ouputs, an optional SDI output, output resolution up to 1920x1200p, and built-in CATx extenders of up to 115 ft. The Apantac Skin Technology is also available and offers visual layout setup and onscreen display, including borders, labels, GPI/O, tally, visual and audio alarms, AFD & WSS, alarm monitoring, close captioning, safe area makers, audio meters, analogue and digital clocks.

Apantac will showcase its new product at booth 8.E37 during IBC 2015 from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.