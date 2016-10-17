Apantac Bringing Mi-16 and T# Multiviewers to NAB New York

NEW YORK—Apantac has its own dynamic duo of multviewers that it plans to highlight at the upcoming NAB Show New York. The Portland, Ore.-based company will showcase its Mi-16 and T# multiviewers at booth 1703.

Mi-16

The T# features video inputs that support 3G-SDI, HDMI, compressed and uncompressed IP signals in a single frame. All input and output cards are hot swappable and interchangeable between three different frame sizes, the largest of which can accommodate eight input boards with up to eight inputs supported for a total of 64 inputs. The multiviewer supports HDMI and HDMI with extenders, HDMI with HDBaseT extenders, SDI and fiber outputs. Meanwhile, the Mi-16 can monitor 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video inputs and offer one or dual SDI/HDMI outputs depending on the model.

Apantac is also expected to showcase its openGear range of quad-splits and multiviewers, including an HDMI input quad-split, which can be cascaded with Apantac’s existing OG-MiniQ modules for a mix and match format multiviewer for both SDI video and HDMI/DVI computer and multimedia monitoring on a single display.

NAB Show New York will take place from Nov. 9-10.