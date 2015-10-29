Adder Covers 4K, IP With Products at CCW

NEW YORK—Adder Technology seeks to address the growing demand of 4K and the convergence of AV and IT at CCW 2015, showcasing its latest fully-redundant IP-based high performance KVM broadcast products. This includes redundant network operations, redundant and centralized power systems, and redundant management servers.

AdderView DDXU and DDX30

One of the new Adder products will be the AdderView DDX30. The DDX matrix is compact, has the option of DVI and DisplayPort transmitters, and provides HD resolution up to 1920x1200 at 60fps. The DDX30 offers extension distances of up to 50 meters over a single CATx cable, transparent EDID management, full-speed USB, and an intuitive GUI with thumbnail displays of computer sources. The matrix also includes 30 ports that can be shared and flexibly scaled between users and computers, allowing user to program pre-set configurations.

Adder will also display the AdderLink Infinity matrix and the Adder CSS-Pro4, a command and control switch for managing four computers from a single keyboard or mouse.

Adder will be located at booth 925 during CCW 2015, which takes place at the Javits Convention Center in New York from Nov. 11-12.