2018 NAB Show’s IP Showcase to Map Path to IP

LAS VEGAS—IP has been a part of the NAB Show for the last few years, but with the approval and publishing of the first documents of the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards the path to real-time IP signal flows is clearing and the show floor will feature an IP Showcase that will further illuminate just what is on that path.

Featuring more than 50 manufacturers and eight industry standards bodies and trade organizations, the IP Showcase will serve as a demonstration of the benefits and practicality of transitioning to IP workflows using the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards, AES67 and AMWA NMOS specifications. Some of these benefits expected to be highlighted include format flexibility and efficient cabling; resiliency and data-loss protection; plug-and-play connection management; and choices of interoperable audio equipment.

Other areas of focus that will be discussed as part of the showcase include transitioning from SDI to hybrid IP/SDI systems and on to all-IP; designing deterministic systems; and using new tools for automatic alignment of signals. There will also be information on IP reference deployments for real-world comparisons.

[NAB Show: Technology for Storytelling]

A live all-IP studio will be on-hand for a firsthand look at live program production and output using SMPTE ST 2110. The integrated IP Showcase Theater, curated by IABM, will provide presentations that cover a range of real-time IP production and intra-facility distribution topics.

If companies are still interested in participating in the Showcase they are required to attend a pre-stage event to demonstrate interoperability between SMPTE ST 2110 devices from March 19-23 at Fox Network Center in the Woodlands, Texas.