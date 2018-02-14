2018 NAB Show: Yamaha to Present Digital Mixing Console Advances

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Yamaha will exhibit its new Rivage PM7 digital mixing system, which consists of the CSD-R7 digital mixing console and TWINLANe-based RPio622 and RPio222 I/O racks, as well as new Dante-based Rio3224-D2 and Rio1608-D2 I/O racks.

Rivage PM7

With 120 input channels, 60 mix buses, 24 matrices and 48 top-quality plug-ins, the PM7 provides a comparable user experience and mixing capacity to the Rivage PM10, which has 144 input channels, 72 mix buses, 36 matrices and 50 plug-ins.

With an emphasis on preserving workflow, the CSD-R7’s DSP engine is built into the console for greater portability and flexibility. A dual console function allows the CSD-R7 to be connected to one of the Rivage PM10 system control surfaces (CS-R10 or CS-R10-S). For example, a CS-R10-S can be used at front of house, for monitors or as a sidecar expansion console for the CSD-R7, depending on space and system scale requirements.

The CSD-R7 connects with two types of audio networks, allowing flexible connection and control of RPio622 and/or RPio222 I/O rack units. The dedicated TWINLANe network uses optical cable to handle up 400 channels of audio.

The company will also unveil new Rio3224-D2 and Rio1608-D2 I/O racks, which are components of the Rivage PM Series, including the new PM7. They can also be used with CL and QL Series digital mixing consoles.

Coming soon, Version 4.5 firmware for CL and QL Series digital mixing consoles will support Audinate Dante Domain Manager, which provides efficient Dante network management, with user authentication and role-based security. This enables seamless Dante system expansion on virtually any network infrastructure.

Another firmware update, Version 2.0 of the Rivage PM series, will include new features, such as 5.1 surround and broadcast mix minus capability, a Rupert Neve Designs Portico 5045 primary source enhancer, dual console function, and DSP mirroring (Rivage PM10 only).

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Yamahawill be in boothC1725. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.