2018 NAB Show: Vinten and Sachtler to Debut Camera Tripod and Accessories

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, The Vitec Group’s Vinten and Sachtler brands will debut the new flowtech 75 camera tripod technology, designed to transform the way camera operators work. It features two-stage carbon-fiber tripod legs, with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet and a 44-pound payload.

It also features quick-release brakes at the top of the tripod that enable the legs to be deployed simultaneously and it adjusts automatically to the ground’s surface.

A unique hinge-lock mechanism lets users capture extremely low, ground level shots, without needing to bring a second set of “baby legs” to each shoot. With its torsional stiffness, the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements, especially in motion picture productions.

Sachtler and Vinten will also feature a detachable carry handle and compact, lightweight dolly—two optional flowtech 75 accessories: The dolly features an integral carry handle and foot-operated brakes, while its foldable design allows it to collapse to a compact, easy-to-transport unit. Weighing just 10 pounds, the dolly supports an 88-pound payload and a build radius of 53 centimeters. With the carry handle, customers carry the flowtech tripod securely in one hand and attach it to one of three flowtech accessory docks.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Vinten and Sachtler will be in booth C6025. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

