2018 NAB Show: VidOvation to Debut Low-Latency Wireless Video Link

LAS VEGAS—VidOvation, which now represents ABonAir in the U.S., will debut the ABonAir AB512 wireless video link at the 2018 NAB Show. Since the AB512 reduces latency to a 7-millisecond delay for live, multi-camera productions, crews no longer need to worry that unacceptable lag times will result in lip sync or other operational issues.

MOJO

The system features an RF spectrum analyzer, which automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel cleanly, while the manual channel selection option is useful for coordinating frequencies at large events.

VidOvation will also demo Aviwest’s HE4000 4K UHD HEVC live encoder, which enables real-time UHD/HD video contribution and distribution over the internet. The half-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with Aviwest’s latest SafeStreams technology to deliver live video over IP at low latencies and bit rates, saving on satellite costs.

With Aviwest’s Quad Modem active antenna—which has four internal cellular modems with a high-efficiency, wideband antenna array—the HE4000 enables 4K and multi-HD HEVC video encoding and IP distribution. And two Quad Modem active external wideband cellular antennas can be plugged into the HE4000's USB ports for bonded cellular transmission.

Aviwest’s DMNG APP mobile journalism (MOJO) solution now offers bonded live streaming, storage and forwarding of high-quality live video, as well as advanced camera settings like focus, exposure and white balance, video clip editing and transmission over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in seconds, to get news stories to air faster.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. VidOvationwill be in boothC6906. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

