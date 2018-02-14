2018 NAB Show: TMD to Demo Software-Defined Workflow Engine

LAS VEGAS—TMD will demonstrate its Mediaflex-UMS Orchestrator software-defined workflow engine at the 2018 NAB Show, which controls a wide range of third-party devices and integrates with numerous business systems.

Software-defined architectures and IP connectivity automate workflows—on premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution—to do exactly what the business requires. Media applications are available for every aspect of the media supply chain, including ingest, production, distribution and archive.

Composer

TMD will also show its Composer workflow designer, which allows workflows to be created, cloned and edited easily in-house without specialized programmers or TMD’s professional services. There is no restriction on the number of workflows or their complexity and workflow changes can go live in minutes without restarting the system.

TMD will introduce its Fidelity encoder for creating and watching content on the web, as well as an updated integration between Mediaflex-UMS and Avid Interplay production systems that lets Avid users select content, master clips or sequences, and trigger Mediaflex workflows to archive or distribute the media. Using the original Avid locators and metadata, journalists and editors can search for content within Mediaflex and restore media or sub clips to their Avid environments. Production planners can allocate jobs to editors, select content, create cut sheets and automatically push the content into Avid. Mediaflex-UMS recognizes IMF content, and automatically updates its metadata to reflect new material.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. TMD will be in boothSL5329. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

