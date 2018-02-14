2018 NAB Show: Tektronix to Highlight IP/SDI Media Analysis Solutions

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Tektronix will put the spotlight on hybrid IP/SDI media analysis solutions, as well as 4K/UHD with HDR video monitoring and quality assurance solutions for virtual or cloud environments. As the SDI to IP transition accelerates, there is a need for tools that identify, isolate and remedy SDI/IP workflow issues.

Tektronix Prism

With its broad range of measurements, trend graphs and session displays, the Tektronix Prism offers connectivity, monitoring and analysis for ST 2022-6, ST 2022-7 and ST 2110, and helps identify intermittent loss of video, audio or data content, and other network issues. Prism performs IP and SDI (12G/3G/HD/SD) measurements.

Tektronix also extended its Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timing analysis to include ST2022-7 timing for system setup and maintenance to synchronize facilities in a mixed packet, frame-accurate environment. The Tektronix SPG8000A master sync and PTP grandmaster clock generator offers PTP support for hybrid IP and SDI infrastructures.

Tektronix will also show solutions that capture and produce stunning content utilizing 4K/Ultra High Definition, High Dynamic Range, and Wide Color Gamut. The Prism platform helps setup cameras for live HDR using a proprietary STOP waveform and automated conversion support for various camera log curves adopted by top camera manufacturers and supports SMPTE ST 2084 standard and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) as per the ARIB ST B-67 standard.

Tektronix’s WFM8000 series waveform monitors support 4K and WCG, while WFM5200 series waveform monitors support those working with HD-HDR. Both support a wide range of camera log curves and HDR gammas. Customers who purchased a valid software option key license for Option PROD can field-upgrade their existing instruments free-of-charge with new firmware that can be downloaded from tek.com/downloads.

As content providers increasingly produce, encode and stream content in virtual or cloud environments, the underlying technology can be complex and introduce errors. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of visibility on the actual quality of delivered content, which can negatively impact brands and increase churn.

Tektronix Aurora file-based QC tools and Sentry scalable monitoring tools provide quality measurements of virtual and cloud programs so content providers can take corrective action before it detracts from the Quality of Experience (QoE).

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Tektronixwill be in boothSU5006. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.