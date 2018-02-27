2018 NAB Show: Globecomm Prepares Virtualized Video Headend Platform

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Globecomm will be featuring automated, virtualized video infrastructure solutions that enable high-quality video distribution to a range of devices via multiple platforms.

Globecomm’s Vector is a virtualized video headend system that enables video processing, packaging and customization from a compact, vendor-agnostic platform. Scalable to hundreds of channels, it leverages the company’s robust satellite, IP and fiber CDNs, with direct access to key AWS datacenters. Vector delivers video across OTT, DTH, IPTV, cable, satellite, terrestrial TV and other platforms—from acquisition to distribution—using the latest video formats and compression technologies, such as SD, HD, HEVC, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, from a unified platform.

By replacing traditional datacenters with a software/data storage combination, Vector reduces rack space, cabling and power requirements. Following an OPEX business model, Vector lets operators quickly launch new services and features cost efficiently.

Globecomm will also show the Tempo OTT cloud video platform, which improves interactive communications for enterprise applications. Whether on-premises or in the cloud, Tempo lets enterprises securely deliver live and on-demand interactive corporate training, communications and distance learning content, via satellite, terrestrial and IP networks, to any screen in the world.

When used as a fully hosted cloud-based service, Tempo offers enterprises advanced functionality, while minimizing bandwidth consumption by leveraging multicast streaming technology.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Globecomm will be in booth SU3117. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

