2018 NAB Show: Core SWX Presenting Nano-M Batteries for Small-Form Cine Cameras

LAS VEGAS—Core SWX’s new Nano-VBR98 cine battery for select Panasonic cameras, such as the AU-EVA1, will be in the spotlight at the 2018 NAB Show. Weighing just 0.9 pounds and with a capacity of 98wh, the Nano-VBR98 is a 7.4v battery pack with a 12v power tap (2A max load) that lets users power on-camera accessories, such as transmitters and monitors from Teradek, SmallHD and Zacuto.

The Nano-VBR98 is the first battery pack to offer Core’s SmartTap protocol, which allows future integration with devices to utilize the smart battery data in the pack, a feature previously only available in premium brick battery packs. With its four-stage LED power gauge and power tap, the Nano-VBR98 has a typical runtime of five hours and charges on Panasonic chargers.

Core SWX repurposed its Nano brick battery technology into a smaller form to address the needs of the growing small form cine camera market. For example, until now, users of small form cine cameras have had to rig them to use V-mount or Gold Mount battery power, or rely on consumer-grade battery packs, when powering accessories.

Utilizing Panasonic lithium ion cells ensures that the battery will withstand the demands of video production. The company will also showcase other Nano-M batteries, including the Nano-U98 for Sony cameras and one for Canon cameras.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Core SWX will be in booth C5633. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.