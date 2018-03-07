2018 NAB Show: Burk Technology to Showcase RF Site Monitoring System

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Burk Technology will be presenting the Arcturus RF Site Monitoring System, a turnkey solution providing protection and safety for multiplexed antenna sites. Key parameters are monitored and immediate action is taken when necessary to minimize the risk of costly damage to combiners, transmission lines or antennas. Transmitter interlocks are controlled by Burk’s new high-speed VSWR protection.

Arcturus allows engineers and site managers to precisely monitor their facilities remotely or in person. Its built-in trend analysis uses proprietary algorithms to predict out of tolerance conditions for VSWR, line pressure and room temperatures, allowing operators to take corrective action before safe operating levels are exceeded. Arcturus is compatible with ARC Plus and AutoPilot for integrated NOC views.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Burk Technology will be in booth N5131. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

