2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Opens Online Registration

MELVILLE, N.Y.—People are now able to register online for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, which is scheduled to take place from Oct. 12-14 in Hartford, Conn. The three day conference will feature tutorials, technical sessions and networking.

In addition, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is seeking sponsors for the Symposium. Sponsors will have their logos displayed on the event’s website, in the conference program, in email and print promotions, at their own sponsored session, and at general sessions.

IEEE is offering a discount registration fee for past attendees, as well as for anyone who registers before June. For more information on the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, click here.