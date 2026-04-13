FCC Selects New Lead Administrator for U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has selected the ioXt Alliance (ioXt) to serve as the new Lead Administrator of its U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program, a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for consumer wireless Internet of Things (IoT) products.

This program, overseen by the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, builds on significant public and private sector work on IoT cybersecurity.

“The FCC’s U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program was designed to help consumers make informed decisions about the products they bring into their homes,” FCC Chair Brendan Carr said. “With today’s decision, the FCC is ensuring that the Lead Administrator will implement the program in a way that is consistent with that vision, while advancing national and cyber security.”

In recent years, the Commission has worked to advance the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program with a greater emphasis on national security.

ioXt is an independent, U.S.-based non-profit organization, whose focus is on improving the security, privacy, and transparency of IoT products. ioXt describes itself as the United States’ preeminent certification body dedicated to the security of IoT products and a leader in the relevant stakeholder community.

The FCC’s U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program is supported by third party administrators, including a Lead Administrator, whose duties are spelled out in the FCC’s IoT Labeling Order.

The FCC said that ioXt, as the new Lead Administrator, will be responsible for collaborating with stakeholders to develop a consumer outreach campaign and recommending to the Commission additional cybersecurity standards, testing procedures, and label design.