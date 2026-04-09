FCC To Vote on Changes to Audible Crawl Rule

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has highlighted a series of items that the regulator is likely to consider at its Open Meeting on April 20.

Those items include changes to the so-called “Audible Crawl.” Earlier this month the agency once again agreed to delay enforcement of that rule until November of 2027. It was the sixth time the implementation of the rule has been delayed since it was adopted in 2013.

The rule applies to “video programming distributors and video programming providers,” including TV stations, who must “provide an aural representation of visual, non-textual emergency information that is displayed during non-newscast programming, such as radar maps or other graphics, on a secondary audio stream” for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

“During the more than ten years that the successive waivers have been in place, the record indicates that there has been little progress in developing a workable technical compliance solution, and there is no indication of imminent progress,” the agency said in April 8 decision to delay implementation once again.

Carr provided few details on the items that will be considered at the April 20 meeting. Typically the agency posts supporting materials on its website closer to the meeting.

In a blog post he noted, “we’re enhancing accessibility by proposing to amend the Audible Crawl Rule, to eliminate an unworkable provision while ensuring that people who are visually impaired continue receiving the critical emergency information they need. This action keeps that information available in an accessible audio format while long‑term, modernized solutions are developed.”

In the blog, Carr also said that “we will be taking a major step by enhancing the satellite broadband experience for millions of Americans. Specifically, the Commission will vote on an order to modernize our satellite spectrum-sharing rules—a change that could unlock more than $2 billion in economic benefits for the American people and up to seven-fold capacity for satellite Internet services.”

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The FCC will also be beefing up its fight against illegal robocalls.

“The Commission will vote on a proposal to strengthen our “Know‑Your‑Customer” rules for originating providers, closing gaps that have allowed too many illegal calls to enter the network,” Carr wrote.

Another major issue on the agenda is enhancing national security in the telecommunications landscape.

“We’re advancing a proposal to promote reciprocity in the Equipment Authorization program. The proposal will require that all test labs and certification bodies—the entities that review electronic devices for use in our country—be based in the U.S. or foreign countries with reciprocal trade agreements with America,” he wrote. “The proposal also seeks comment on phasing out the use of test labs and bodies based in countries without reciprocity agreements. The Commission will concurrently adopt an order to strengthen the integrity and security of our equipment authorization program through a range of measures building on the Commission’s `Bad Labs’ work.”

In another national security related item, Carr said “the Commission will consider a proposal to exclude entities identified on the national security `Covered List’ from blanket authority to provide domestic interstate telecommunications services under section 214. This proposal also seek comment on a range of other actions the Commission could take to end the “End Run” around our Covered List rules.”

In terms of universal service rules, Carr said they would be “enhancing the integrity of the E-Rate program by voting on an order to establish a new competitive bidding portal and document repository. This action brings greater transparency and consistency to the bidding process, helping ensure schools and libraries receive the most cost‑effective services.”