Fuse Media Taps iSpot as Official Measurement Provider for Fast and CTV Inventory

Fuse Media has announced a deal with iSpot for the cross-platform measurement and outcomes company to provide measurement and outcomes data for its CTV and FAST inventory.

“We’re excited to partner with iSpot in order to help Fuse Media drive clear value around CTV and FAST for our advertisers,” said Yasmin Mitchell, head of business intelligence & insights, Fuse Media. “Our channels reach over 85% of multicultural homes in the U.S., so helping brands not only reach these audiences – – who are often tech-savvy, early adopters – but convert ad messages into consumer action is a critical opportunity for customers.”

The agreement also enables Fuse Media to deliver at-scale outcomes-based campaign measurement for advertisers by directly linking cross-platform ad exposure to real-world consumer actions, such as website visits or in-store purchases.

Fuse Media currently has 84 million monthly unique viewers across CTV, linear and FAST.

By leveraging iSpot’s ad-centric measurement capabilities, Fuse Media will be able to immediately provide advertisers with industry-leading reach, frequency and incrementality against key growth audiences, alongside outcome-driven performance tied to channels like Billboard Español TV, LOL! Network, Fluffy TV, El Rey Rebel and Complex TV.

More specifically, iSpot’s Unified Measurement and Outcomes at Scale solutions will allow Fuse to provide advertisers with:

Deduplicated cross-platform campaign audience performance across linear, streaming and FAST environments in a unified view.

Incremental reach beyond linear TV, capturing audiences traditional broadcast might overlook, validating the impact of media on behavior beyond simple exposure and spike analysis.

Closed-loop attribution that connects ad exposure to outcomes such as web visits, app installs, foot traffic, and purchases.

In-flight optimization at scale using real-time conversion and audience signals.

“It’s no secret that modern buyers and sellers are navigating the most complex and splintered video landscape in media history,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships, iSpot. “Kudos to Fuse Media for investing in transparent and trusted third party measurement in order to prove the unique reach and impact of their CTV & FAST programming. Now, Fuse Media will be able to showcase how effectively and uniquely their inventory reaches & converts coveted multi-cultural audiences.”