Proton Expands Minicam Portfolio With Proton Pro At 2026 NAB Show

GARBSEN, Germany—As part of a suite of new releases being unveiled at the 2026 NAB Show by German miniature camera producer Proton Camera Innovations , the company has announced the launch of its Proton Pro, a miniature broadcast camera that combines a larger global shutter sensor with professional connectivity features.

The Proton Pro measures 30mm x 30mm x 49mm and weighs 79g is built around a 2/3-inch global shutter sensor. That is a critical advantage in high-intensity sports production due to its ability to read the entire image simultaneously, thus avoiding the skew that can sometimes be present in high-speed whip-pan shots when a rolling shutter is used. This technical foundation grants users exceptional image quality in environments where speed and precision are paramount and ensures every frame remains crisp and true to life.

Crucially, the Proton Pro achieves this without compromising low-light performance. The larger sensor size delivers enhanced light sensitivity and dynamic range, making the camera ideally suited to challenging lighting conditions.

The Proton Pro is also equipped with the professional connectivity features that broadcast workflows require. Genlock enables frame-accurate synchronisation in multi-camera setups, essential for clean switching and replay. A dedicated audio input allows for embedded sound capture directly at the camera position, whilst an aux connection provides remote motor control for lens adjustment – which can be managed by any one of a number of third-party camera controllers. Most importantly, the inclusion of a C-mount lens mount gives users the freedom to select optics tailored to their specific shooting environment, be that a wide-angle for net-cam applications or a zoom for distant action.

The Proton Pro will be on display alongside Proton’s comprehensive range of miniaturised cameras. Those include the Proton CAM: the smallest broadcast camera currently on the market, measuring just 28mm by 28mm and weighing just 24g; the 4K-capable Proton 4K; the zoom-integrated Proton Zoom; the flexibly separated Proton Flex and Flex 4K; the rugged, weather-sealed Proton Rain.

Within this existing range, the Proton CAM and 4K can already be adapted to include C-mount adaptability and external connectors.

The accessory ecosystem also offers users maximum flexibility to build their own custom configurations, providing both flexibility and specificity that allow users to tailor their camera choice to their exact creative and operational needs.

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“The Proton Pro rounds out our camera range, and with its larger global shutter sensor, it will prove indispensable in fast action productions,” said Marko Hoepken, CEO of Proton Camera Innovations. “As with all of our cameras, the goal remains the same: to give creators the tools to capture shots that were previously impossible”.

“Indeed, that’s why we love attending shows like NAB,” he added. “We’ll have the opportunity to talk with customers about our full range of recent use cases which demonstrate the full potential of the ecosystem, including applications in 3D production environments, drones deployed in winter sports, helmet-mounted POV cameras, net and post cams in football, tennis and hockey, track car rigs, and even board-level mounting in chess matches. The common thread across every deployment is the creative freedom that Proton cameras grant users to frame unique shots that fully convey the excitement and emotion of the moment”.