Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix to Be Carried in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision on Apple TV

AUSTIN, Texas—Apple is bringing Dolby Atmos alongside Dolby Vision to Formula 1 for Apple TV subscribers for the first time beginning with coverage of the 2026 U.S. Grand Prix, Oct. 23-25, from the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

For the first time, fans in the U.S. with an Apple TV subscription will be able to experience every Formula 1 race weekend in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make Formula 1 on Apple TV even better for fans,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, Apple TV, and Beats. “The sound of Formula 1 is such an important part of what makes the sport so exciting, and with Dolby Atmos joining Dolby Vision, fans can experience the energy and intensity of every Grand Prix in a whole new way. It’s another example of how we’re continuing to innovate across the viewing experience to bring fans closer to the action.”

Dolby Atmos brings immersive audio to viewers, from team radio communications and race commentary to the roar of the engines, while Dolby Vision offers richer colors, greater contrast, enhanced brightness and lifelike clarity.

Formula 1 in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is available through the Apple TV app on supported Apple devices and compatible Dolby-enabled TVs, soundbars and home theater systems.

"Formula 1 is one of the most captivating sports in the world, where every circuit, team, and race weekend has its own visual and sonic identity," said John Couling, senior vice president of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories.

Apple TV is the exclusive U.S. home of Formula 1, delivering every practice, qualifying, Sprint session and race live and on demand.

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