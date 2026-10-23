Fox Adds 4K, 8K Nucleus Cameras to World Series Coverage

Fox Sports will use this 8K Nucleus camera to provide AR coverage of the 2026 MLB World Series

MILWAUKEE—When the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays take the field tonight at American Family Field for Game 1 of the 2026 World Series, they won’t be he only ones trying to deliver a championship performance.

Fox Sports has added new technology and production features to its series coverage aimed at continuing its streak of award-winning postseason coverage.

(Game 1 of the 2026 World Series begins at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Deportes. The broadcaster is streaming coverage on Fox One, FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports App and live streaming packages such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.)

New to its production tech lineup are 4K and 8K Nucleus cameras, as well as expanded use of augmented reality (AR), in conjunction with Major League Baseball, to track pitches and swings from either side of the field.

The broadcaster will again rely on high-speed cameras to capture slow-motion coverage of the game and drones overhead. It will also present an UmpCam AR Strike Zone and use multiple Dirt Cams, Base Cams and dozens of mics around the stadium.

Joe Davis will take on play-by-play duties while Hall of Fame starting pitcher John Smoltz will do color commentary. Fox Sports MLB reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will contribute to the broadcaster’s pregame show.

José Pablo Coello, Gabriel Medina, Diego Venegas and Rodrigo Arana will lead the Fox Deportes broadcast. Mayra Gomez and Steffy Aradillas will also contribute to the broadcast.