Gravity Media SMARThead Makes Its NYC Marathon Debut

Runners stream across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge between Staten Island and Brooklyn during the Nov. 1 New York City Marathon.

NEW YORK—Gravity Media’s SMARThead robotic camera technology made its New York City Marathon debut Nov. 1.

Working in partnership with CP Communications, Gravity Media deployed two of the SMARThead systems on the gantries above the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to capture more than 55,000 participants as they began the race.

While the position was relatively inaccessible, Gravity Media’s team drew on its experience of rigging the systems in hard-to-reach locations to deliver the unique, iconic shots. Equipped with Sony HDC P50 cameras and CJ45x zoom lenses, the remote heads offered pan-and-tilt functionality, enabling precise camera movements and flexibility for production teams.

Gravity Media’s SMARThead technology was designed and developed in-house. It is a versatile and compact remote head that regularly supports European international sporting events, including the London Marathon, the British Open and Wimbledon, where over 40 heads are deployed. SMARThead systems have also been used for major U.K. state events, including the coronation of King Charles III.

“Having supported coverage of some of the world’s biggest sporting and live events, we understand the importance of capturing the moments that make each event unique. SMARThead unlocks new creative possibilities for broadcasters, delivering distinctive perspectives that can bring audiences closer to the action,” said Nathan Spencer, managing director of Gravity Media USA. “Bringing this unique, proven technology to our U.S. clients is an exciting step in our U.S. growth.”

More information is available on the company’s website.