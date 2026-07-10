Fujifilm Introduces Cinema Power Zoom for GFX System

VALHALLA, N.Y.—Fujifilm this week unveiled the Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR (GF19-35mmT3.5), adding a second Fujinon cinema power zoom lens for the GFX System.

With a native G-mount, the GF19-35mmT3.5 provides the widest angle of view available in the GF format, offering filmmakers at all levels of production a large-format cinema zoom with expanded cinematic versatility and exceptional optical performance in a compact, lightweight design, Fujifilm said.

GF19-35mmT3.5 pairs with the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 camera, particularly alongside the Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens. Those lenses have identical exterior dimensions, allowing for shared accessories for seamless rig setups.

The two lenses also have standardized zoom and focus functions. This enables a streamlined filming style that minimizes equipment requirements and crew workload, enhancing production efficiency and expanding creative flexibility.

“GF19-35mmT3.5 not only continues Fujinon’s legacy in optical design, but as the first expansion of the GF cinema zoom line, it emphasizes Fujifilm’s commitment to products designed specifically for filmmaking,” Fujifilm Holding America Director of Brand and Product Marketing John Blackwood said. “The expansive large-format angle of view helps preserve natural perspective across the frame, allowing filmmakers to anchor their vision for cinematic storytelling.”

Designed for immersive, location-based storytelling involving scale, movement and reliability, the GF19-35mmT3.5 pairs an ultrawide 19-to-35-millimeter focal range (equivalent to 15–28 mm in 35-mm film format) with purpose-driven optics, consistent geometric rendering and minimal focus breathing.

Purpose-built for G-mount, the lens is lightweight of about 4.6 pounds (2.1 kilograms) and compact about 8.74 inches (222 mm).

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The Fujinon GF19-35mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR lens will be available beginning July 23 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $5,499.95.

More information is available on the company’s website.