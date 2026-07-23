Sony Unveils FX5 Full-Frame Camera

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics today introduced the FX5 full-frame camera, the latest in its Cinema Line series.

The camera relies on a new fully stacked CMOS image sensor that raises sensitivity performance with 15+ stops of dynamic range, three base ISO settings and a Dual Gain shooting mode.

For the first time in the Cinema Line FX series, the FX5 supports Open Gate shooting and in-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary RAW format. It shoots 5K at up to 60 fps, 4K at up to 120 fps, and FHD at up to 240 fps.

Sony has also released two optional accessories: a detachable OLED viewfinder and an XLR handle unit that records in-camera at up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float.

“We wanted to build on the FX3, taking it one step further with the inclusion of some VENICE 2 features, like internal RAW recording and Open Gate,” said Yang Cheng, vice president of Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics. “Features like these have been highly requested and will allow creators more creative freedom with an easier workflow.”

The ILME-FX5 with XLR Handle Unit will be available in mid-August for a suggested retail price of $5,499.99. The ILME-FX5B body will be available in mid-August for a suggested retail price of $4,899.99.

Key features include:

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A full-frame, fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest BIONZ XR2 high-speed image processing engine with a dedicated AI processing unit.

In S-Log3, captures 15+ stops of dynamic range.

Three base ISOs of ISO 800, ISO 4000 and ISO 12800 keep noise low across a wide range of conditions. The Dual Gain Shooting function, a first for the FX series, draws more from the sensor for smoother gradation and wider latitude while reducing noise and preserving shadow detail.

a first for the FX series, draws more from the sensor for smoother gradation and wider latitude while reducing noise and preserving shadow detail. A first for the FX series, the camera supports 3:2 full-pixel readout across the entire sensor, or Open Gate shooting, plus 17:9, 16:9 and Super 35mm scan modes. In-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary 16-bit scene-linear RAW format, captures high quality without an external recorder. Alongside X-OCN LT, the new X-OCN C1 and X-OCN C2 codecs cut data size to speed transfer and streamline post-production.