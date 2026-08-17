Calrec Integrates ImPulseV With NEP Platform

HEBBEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec has integrated its ImPulseV virtualized DSP software with NEP Platform, bringing its scalable audio processing capabilities to NEP’s growing software ecosystem.

NEP Platform is an orchestration layer that brings software applications together in a unified software-defined environment, enabling broadcasters, rightsholders, leagues and live content producers to deploy, orchestrate and scale resources up or down rapidly as production requirements evolve.

"Pairing the power of NEP’s software orchestration platform with Calrec’s ImPulseV allows NEP to offer customers virtualized audio production environments and services that best fit the needs of each production. The ability to add temporary virtualized processing resources means broadcasters can scale to support their biggest events without significant up-front hardware investment,” said Calrec director of product management Henry Goodman.

"It also simplifies technical complexity. Wherever the processing is located and however a workflow is designed, it should feel seamless to the operator. Working closely with NEP, Calrec’s ongoing ImPulseV development simplifies deployment and gives customers the freedom to build more flexible, scalable production workflows.”

Seamless blending of on-premises infrastructure with remote, virtual or hybrid operations across multiple processing environments has become an increasingly established way for media companies to generate more content. Calrec's ImPulseV DSP software gives companies the freedom to choose how they work with processing resources that flex to meet any production demand.

“NEP Platform brings those trusted applications together, making it easier to deploy, connect and manage them through a unified operational framework. Adding Calrec’s ImPulseV to the NEP Platform ecosystem further expands those choices, giving customers access to scalable, virtualized audio processing while streamlining how modern production workflows are deployed and managed. It's another example of how we're growing an open ecosystem that gives customers the flexibility to build the workflows that best meet their operational needs.”

More information is available on the company’s website .