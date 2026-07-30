NEP Adds Riedel SimplyLive Production Suite Support to Platform Offering

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has announced the availability of Riedel's SimplyLive Production Suite through NEP Platform, expanding the platform's ecosystem of technologies.

With the latest integration, customers now have access to one of the industry's leading live production software solutions, giving them greater flexibility to build modern production workflows using software they know and trust, while leveraging NEP Platform to deploy, orchestrate and manage these applications through a single, secure interface.

"Organizations don't want to replace the workflows and expertise they've already invested in or be locked into a single solution. They want the freedom to choose the right software for every production,” said NEP vice president Dan Murphy.

“That's exactly what NEP Platform enables. We provide the orchestration layer that allows customers to deploy, connect and manage trusted software applications through a unified operational framework. The addition of SimplyLive further expands customer choice while continuing to grow the industry's largest software ecosystem for media production."

Riedel's SimplyLive Production Suite offers key capabilities, including live production, replay, ingest recording, streaming and video review in a flexible, modular suite. Through NEP Platform, customers can now seamlessly integrate SimplyLive into broader production workflows, alongside complementary software applications from other trusted suppliers.

Offering a large ecosystem of trusted software applications for media production, NEP Platform gives customers greater choice and control over how they build production workflows.

Rather than replacing software that NEP’s customers already know and trust, NEP Platform provides the orchestration layer to bring applications together into a unified software-defined environment. Through a single, secure interface, organizations can rapidly deploy, orchestrate and scale applications up or down as production requirements evolve.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"SimplyLive is built to give production teams maximum flexibility — whether on a truck, in a studio, remotely or in the cloud. With integrated live production, replay, ingest recording, streaming and video review combined in a single, modular suite, customers can deploy exactly the components their workflows demand,” said Ulrich Voigt, director of Live Production Solutions at Riedel Communications. “Making SimplyLive available through NEP Platform takes that flexibility even further: customers can now embed SimplyLive seamlessly into broader, software-defined production environments — while retaining the operational freedom that modern production teams expect."

Every NEP Platform deployment is backed by the expertise of the teams delivering many of the world's largest and most complex live productions every day.