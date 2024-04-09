NEP Expands Its Connected Production Ecosystem

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has announced a notable expansion of its connected production ecosystem with new facilities and new partnerships with rights holders, sports leagues, broadcasters and OTT providers.

The expansion is built on technologies and solutions that will be on display at the 2024 NAB Show by NEP executives between April 13 and 17 in Las Vegas.

In addition to existing partnerships around the globe, NEP reported that the expanded connected production ecosystem is now providing support for such partners as the PGA Tour, NASCAR and MLS in the United States, Dyn Sport in Germany, WRC in Finland, TV4 and the Swedish Hockey League in Sweden, and the International Press Center – Résidence Palace in Brussels, Belgium.

The expansion includes the new fleet of nine all-IP mobile units that debuted for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The connected production solutions offered by NEP now include over 20 production hubs, 100 control rooms, 200 mobile units, and 100 flypacks worldwide that NEP said allows it to offer various production options and services tailored to individual needs and comprehensive solutions from content capture to distribution.

The ecosystem, powered by NEP’s Total Facility Control (TFC) platform, enables seamless operation and collaboration across NEP’s global network of facilities and hubs.

The key expansions over the last year includes bringing nine new production hubs into North America, APAC and Europe, a new hub in Singapore, and expanding the Andrews Hubs in Australia and the VISTA Hub in South Florida. NEP created its global ecosystem to allow for any combination of traditional production deliveries, at one or multiple event venues, with remote capabilities managed off-site, sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away.

“Our connected production solutions are complementary to NEP’s industry-leading fleet of mobile units and OBs, and our recent partnerships are great examples of this hybrid approach of serving our clients both onsite and remotely,” explained Mike Werteen, president, NEP Americas and global chief commercial officer. “From the new fleet of nine all-IP mobile units that debuted for the 2024 PGA TOUR season, to the connected production hubs established around the globe – we’re providing our clients with more production tools and flexibility to meet their needs, and we’re honored to collaborate with their amazing teams to build the best production solutions for today and the future.”

The solutions are built on NEP’s proprietary broadcast control and networking platform, TFC. It makes using IP 2110 infrastructure fast and intuitive and it empowers production teams to focus on creating incredible content instead of integrating disparate technologies. TFC is used throughout NEP’s connected production facilities across the globe, giving production, video, audio, replay, graphics and engineering operators the ability to program show setups using a touchscreen, scale setups up and down, and share resources between any other facility within NEP’s connected production ecosystem, providing universal control, management and security.

NEP also reported that its technical and commercial staff will be on hand at the 2024 NAB Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024.

Staff will be available by appointment in both private and semi-private meeting spaces in the North Hall.

NEP’s presence at the 2024 NAB Show also includes expert panel appearances, featuring: Geert Thoelen, Director of Technology, NEP Belgium, Scott Rothenberg, SVP, Technology & Capital Planning, Cameron O’Neill, NEP Japan Country Manager, Ryan Jones, Director, Systems Integration, and Dan Murphy, VP, Product Management.