Media Links To Introduce Xscend IP Media Platform at NAB Show

KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links will launch its Xscend IP media platform at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

Xscend is designed for the network edge and serves as a reconfigurable, versatile IP media migration gateway. The new platform can transport up to 128 high-quality media and data services across both managed and unmanaged (open internet) networks, the company said.

The platform is built with an adaptable, media-tuned architecture that supports software-defined upgrades. In that way, it can accommodate evolving network protocols, user workflows, physical interfaces, codec algorithms and video formats, it said.

Xscend’s hardware modularity, software upgradeability and license configurability mean flexible workflows can be adapted to support a wide variety of use cases—in particular the proliferation of content requirements in sports production, it said.

“Application flexibility is clearly the hallmark of Xscend’s new generation design, delivering a variety of capabilities in a compact 2RU footprint,” said Media Links CMO John Dale.

“The platform addresses the migration from SDI-to-IP as well as conversion from IP-to-IP environments along with high density, low latency remote/distributed production applications, including ground-to-cloud connectivity. Additionally, Xscend complements and is compatible with Media Links’ existing solution portfolio, providing an even more comprehensive IP media ecosystem.”

The combination of modularity, density, breadth of media and network interfaces as well as configurability are among Xscend’s most notable qualities. It is capable of transporting contribution quality services, including 4K UHD video along with 25Gbps hitless data across 100Gbps network trunks, it said.

Xscend supports SMPTE ST 2022-2/6, ST 2110-20/30/40, JPEG2000, JPEG-XS and VSF TR-01/07/08 and can support future recommendations. The solution ensures media exchange interoperability and provides users with an IP media platform that supports today’s and tomorrow’s requirements, it said.

See Media Links at NAB Show booth W1421.