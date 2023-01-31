Panasonic Unveils Next Generation of Kairos Live Production Platform

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic Connect North America has announced the next generation of its live production platform Kairos, with an eye towards supporting larger, more complex productions and providing new tools to simplify streaming workflows.

“With this release, Panasonic is demonstrating our customer-focused commitment to expand Kairos’ already broad range of functionality” explained Brad Rochon, Kairos group manager.

The release expands the Kairos ecosystem by adding two new Core mainframes (the KC200 and KC2000) and software enhancements that will increase the platform's scalability to support larger and more complex productions, the company said.

Panasonic Connect also noted that the proliferation of streaming workflows has challenged production teams to create more dynamic content that delivers high volumes of quality video and graphics to multiple screens, with budget, and production requirements that may vary significantly. The new release is designed to ensure that Panasonic Connect’s Kairos platform can scale to meet the needs of any production, the company said.

The latest release will expand the ecosystem, including:

The KC2000 will offer the most capacity yet, boasting 200% of input & output capacity compared to current Cores, along with more video processing power and a much larger 900 GB internal clip player.

Both new Cores can support 2022-7 network redundancy when connected to two 100Gb ST 2110 networks.

The 4RU Chassis for both the KC200 and KC2000 offer significantly reduced noise levels appropriate to run in venue or studio.

In addition to streaming workflows, Kairos natively supports ST 2110 IP connectivity, the company noted.

This simplifies connections to Panasonic’s latest ST 2110 compatible cameras, the AW-UE160 PTZ and the AK-PLV100 Cinelive studio camera, allowing for much more streamlined multi-camera productions, it explained.

“Kairos is the ideal solution for broadcast & media professionals looking to move to a next-generation IT/IP centric platform for unlimited production creativity, regardless of format or content destination,” said Rochon.

The next generation of Kairos hardware will be shown at the 2023 NAB show (opens in new tab) in April, with the hardware and software becoming available in the latter half of 2023.

More information about the Kairos solution and a live demo of its capabilities is available here (opens in new tab).