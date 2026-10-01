Photo Gallery: 34th Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame

Prominent names and faces from across the media and entertainment industry gathered at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Sept. 29 for the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, the gala annual industry event that is a Future B2B sister brand to TV Tech.
Among the honorees this year were CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Bravo reality maven Andy Cohen and celebrity chef Bobby Flay; leading executives including NBCUniversal Telemundo chairman Luis Fernandez, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Disney President, Global Advertising Rita Ferro; franchise of the year “Star Trek,” celebrating its 60th anniversary and, from the tech world, smart TV pioneer William Wang, founder and CEO of Vizio.
Click the gallery below to view photos from the evening’s festivities.
For more on the B+C Hall of Fame class of 2026, read the digital edition of the event program here.
(Photos by Mark Reinertson)
The 2026 B+C Hall of Fame honorees and presenters on stage at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.
New York-based vocal group Mezzo A Cappella opened Hall of Fame festivities with the national anthem.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper introduces Hall of Fame honoree Andy Cohen.
(From l.): Presenter Will Reeve of ABC News and ”Good Morning America”; honoree Rita Ferro, president, Disney Ad Sales; and Charlie Weiss, chairman, B+C Hall of Fame.
“And all of us must do everything we can to protect our constitutional right to a free press,” honoree Wolf Blitzer of CNN said in his acceptance speech. “It is vital to our democracy.”
Dr. Joel N. Meyers, founder and executive chair of AccuWeather, holds up one of his childhood weather diaries.
Accepting for Franchise of the Year “Star Trek” (from l.): Wilson Cruz of “Star Trek Discovery,” Kate Mulgrew of “Star Trek: Voyager” and Celia Rose Gooding of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”
Honoree Bobby Flay of Food Network is interviewed on the red carpet.
Honoree Stephen A. Smith of ESPN takes in the Hall of Fame ceremony.
(From l.): Cesar Conde, chairman, NBCUniversal News Group; Luis Fernandez, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; and Charlie Weiss, chairman B+C Hall of Fame.
Versant President of Entertainment Valerie Boreland
(From l.): Michael Emerson, Ella Stiller, honorees Michelle King and Robert King, Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi.
Lionsgate Chief Revenue Officer Jim Packer
Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott with Fox News Channel anchor Lawrence Jones.
Vizio’s William Wang talked about his journey from an immigrant learning to speak English watching “Three’s Company” and “The Six Million Dollar Man” to his pioneering work on smart TVs.
YES Network President and CEO Jon D. Litner
Honoree Joe Cohen helped shape the landscape of sports TV and cable TV.
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