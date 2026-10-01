Photo Gallery: 34th Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame

The 2026 B+C Hall of Fame honorees and presenters on stage at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Prominent names and faces from across the media and entertainment industry gathered at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Sept. 29 for the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, the gala annual industry event that is a Future B2B sister brand to TV Tech.

Among the honorees this year were CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Bravo reality maven Andy Cohen and celebrity chef Bobby Flay; leading executives including NBCUniversal Telemundo chairman Luis Fernandez, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Disney President, Global Advertising Rita Ferro; franchise of the year “Star Trek,” celebrating its 60th anniversary and, from the tech world, smart TV pioneer William Wang, founder and CEO of Vizio.

Click the gallery below to view photos from the evening’s festivities.

For more on the B+C Hall of Fame class of 2026, read the digital edition of the event program here.

(Photos by Mark Reinertson)