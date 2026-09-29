Asian News International Enhances Workflow with Grass Valley AMPP, FramelightX

NEW DELHI—Asian News International has deployed Grass Valley AMPP and Framelight X to modernize ingest, media management and content distribution across its news operations.

Grass Valley will feature both at Broadcast India 2026, Oct. 22-25, in Mumbai.

The move gives ANI a centrally managed environment for capturing live feeds and making content available quickly to editorial and distribution teams.

Four on-premises processing nodes are connected to AMPP cloud orchestration, supporting 32 concurrent scheduled ingest resources across 28 SDI and four SRT channels. Framelight X brings monitoring, media management, clip playback, graphics and workflow automation into the same environment.

Founded in 1971, ANI operates more than 100 bureaus across India, South Asia and other international locations. It supplies text, video and picture content to television networks, digital platforms, newspapers and more than 1,000 news organizations worldwide.

“ANI operates continuously across a fast-moving news environment, where incoming content must be recorded, verified and made available to our editorial and distribution teams without delay,” said ANI director Ishaan Prakash.

“The Grass Valley AMPP and Framelight X platform gives us a centralized environment for scheduling, ingest monitoring, asset management and automated content delivery, helping us manage a high volume of news feeds while making content available faster for broadcast, digital and social media workflows.”

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Grass Valley Elastic Recorder X and Scheduler give ANI centralized control of its 32 ingest resources, enabling operators to create and modify schedules, assign recorder resources, select sources and monitor recording status from a common interface. Each processing node handles seven SDI inputs and one SRT input, bringing facility and remote IP contribution into the same scheduling environment.

Elastic Flow Monitor gives operators real-time visibility of source presence, signal health, recording status and storage usage. Dedicated Clip Player services handle preview, quality control, production and transmission, with GV HTML Graphics, Clean Cut and Image Store used for graphics, switching and fallback.

Framelight X gives ANI browser-based access to media search, proxy preview, metadata inspection and content validation. Once a recording is complete, automated workflows transfer it into ANI’s central library and make it available for editing, archive and playout, including from Adobe and EDIUS editing environments.

Workflow Engine, Script Services and S3 Transfer handle highlight creation, MP4 processing, S3 delivery and social media preparation. During breaking news, ANI can record and monitor multiple live feeds while making captured material available for editorial review, clipping and distribution. Retention, proxy regeneration and asset deletion are also automated.

Time-critical media processing remains on ANI’s four local nodes with AMPP handling cloud-based orchestration and application management. Shared storage connects ingest, library, editing, archive, playout and transcoding, alongside ANI’s existing routing and monitoring infrastructure.

ANI now has a common platform for scheduled ingest, monitoring, media management and multi-destination delivery, with the flexibility to add applications and workflows as its requirements change.

See Grass Valley at Broadcast India 2026 booth D04.