Big Blue Marble Adds Live Multiview to its Cloud Video Kit

VIENNA, Austria and POZNAŃ, Poland—Big Blue Marble has added live multiview channels to Cloud Video Kit, its broadcast-grade video processing platform. The feature is powered by AWS Elemental Dynamic Multiview from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows viewers to watch multiple live feeds in a single stream.

AWS Elemental Dynamic Multiview is a capability of AWS Elemental MediaPackage that combines several live sources—such as additional camera angles, concurrent games, or a mix of channels—into a single HLS/DASH stream arranged into a custom layout at the point of delivery. Viewers can then build their own viewing experience by choosing which feeds they want to watch and how to arrange them across the screen.

Unlike server-side compositing solutions, the Dynamic Multiview layouts are not pre-rendered but assembled on demand. This means that cost scales with the number of encoded source streams, not the number of layout combinations that viewers can create, according to the company. The stream is also protected by a single DRM key, regardless of how the frames are arranged, and available on any end-user device without custom SDKs or special integrations.

Big Blue Marble used Elemental Dynamic Multiview to build the live multiview channels feature into Cloud Video Kit, its video processing and delivery platform powered by AWS Cloud. The platform combines scalable encoding, packaging, and distribution tools with content security features such as DRM, forensic watermarking, and fraud detection. The integration makes the multiview channels available as part of the same infrastructure that Cloud Video Kit customers already use in their everyday operations.

Cloud Video Kit’s new multiview capabilities built with AWS premiered at IBC2026 and are now available to the wider audience.