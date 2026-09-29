ARRI Targets Content Creators with New HONOR Smartphone

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI, a camera brand usually associated with high-end film production, is going down market with the launch of the new HONOR Magic9 Pro Max smartphone. The launch, part of ARRI’s “Cinematic Imaging Partnership” is the second such smartphone with ARRI’s imaging technology, following the launch of the HONOR Robot Phone last month.

The difference with the new smartphone is that selected elements of ARRI Image Science have been integrated into the Pro Max, which also carries ARRI branding on the device and packaging for the first time, ARRI said.

The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max extends the company’s collaboration with HONOR, an “AI device ecosystem company,” into the flagship Magic Series, adding more ARRI Looks and access to the ARRI Look Library to further establish ARRI Image Science within HONOR’s mobile imaging portfolio.

“The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max gives us an opportunity to introduce up-and-coming cinematographers to the ARRI brand at an early stage in their creative journey,” says David Bermbach, Chief Product Officer of ARRI. “By giving them access to ARRI Image Science and a more cinematic image pipeline from capture through postproduction, we are extending what ARRI has stood for for more than a century: enabling inspiring images with tools, workflows, and expertise that serve the creative vision.”

The co-branding extends to the smallest design details, including a dedicated version of the ARRI logo optimized for precise, miniaturized reproduction next to the phone’s cameras. The device therefore represents more than a technology integration: it is a co-branded expression of cinematic image quality that visibly connects ARRI’s professional imaging heritage with HONOR’s premium mobile Platform.

The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max integrates selected elements of ARRI Image Science across capture, color management, real-time preview, and finishing. Native ARRI LogC3 recording in the ARRI Wide Gamut 3 color space is designed to preserve more usable highlight, shadow, and color information for postproduction, while ARRI Looks allow creators to preview distinctive visual styles at the moment of capture.

The device combines dual 200MP cameras with the HONOR Imaging Chip H1, APV 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, cinematic video functions, cinematic directional microphone, and optional creation accessories including the HONOR Teleconverter G200, HONOR Teleconverter G500, and the HONOR SmallRig Mobile Video Kit, supporting a more consistent path from mobile acquisition to professional postproduction.

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ARRI says the launch supports the company’s expansion into Content Creation alongside its established Motion Picture and Live Entertainment businesses.

The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max will initially launch in China, with more markets following shortly thereafter. Product specifications, pricing, color variants, memory configurations, channel availability, and further market information will be announced by HONOR.