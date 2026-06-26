MultiDyne Acquires the Assets of MRMC

KINGS PARK, N.Y.—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems is acquiring the assets of MRMC (Mark Roberts Motion Control), a pioneering developer of robotic camera systems, motion control solutions and automated camera tracking technologies for broadcast, digital cinema, sports production and live events.

Nikon announced in April that it was selling MRMC.

As part of the transaction, MultiDyne has established MultiDyne Robotics and Motion Control, a new company that will maintain the well-known MRMC brand.

The acquisition brings MRMC’s core technologies, intellectual property, manufacturing capabilities and key engineering expertise into the MultiDyne organization, creating a powerful combination of complementary technologies that extend MultiDyne’s reach to the very beginning of the content creation chain.

"MRMC is a world-class brand with an exceptional reputation for innovation, engineering excellence and customer success," said Frank Jachetta, CEO of MultiDyne. "This acquisition represents a natural and highly strategic extension of our business. MultiDyne has long been focused on the transport, processing and management of video, audio and data signals. MRMC places us at the point of image acquisition itself, allowing us to participate in a much broader portion of the production workflow. Together, our technologies create a powerful end-to-end ecosystem for content creators, broadcasters and live production professionals worldwide."

MRMC has been recognized as a pioneer in camera robotics and motion control for six decades, developing award-winning solutions that enable precision camera movement, automated tracking, virtual production workflows and cinematic motion control for some of the world's leading broadcasters, filmmakers and content creators.

The move comes during a milestone year for MultiDyne as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of innovation and strategic growth across broadcast, digital cinema, Pro AV and live production markets.

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The MultiDyne and MRMC product portfolios have virtually no overlap. Instead, the two companies serve many of the same customers, channel partners and markets with complementary technologies.

MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport, camera interface and signal processing solutions are widely used throughout professional production environments to move video, audio and data across complex infrastructures. MRMC's robotic camera systems, tracking solutions, motion control rigs and automated production technologies complement those workflows by controlling the physical movement, positioning and automation of the cameras themselves.

The combined portfolio will strengthen MultiDyne's position across broadcast television, sports production, digital cinema, virtual production, corporate AV, houses of worship, live events and emerging content creation markets, the company said.

The acquisition also significantly strengthens MultiDyne's international presence, particularly in Europe, where MRMC has built a respected global brand and loyal customer base. MultiDyne plans to maintain MRMC's operations in the United Kingdom while preserving the engineering expertise, product innovation and customer relationships that have made the company a trusted partner throughout the industry.

Neil Maycock, a member of the MultiDyne leadership team, will run MRMC as Managing Director and emphasized the importance of continuity for customers and partners.

"MRMC has earned tremendous loyalty throughout the broadcast and cinema industries because of its innovation, product quality and commitment to customer success," said Maycock. "Our priority is ensuring continuity for customers, partners and ongoing projects while creating a strong foundation for future growth. We see tremendous opportunities to expand the reach of MRMC technologies through MultiDyne's global sales channels, customer relationships and long-term investment strategy."

The acquisition represents the latest in a series of strategic growth initiatives that have expanded MultiDyne's technology portfolio, geographic reach and market presence over the past decade.