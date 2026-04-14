JB&A Spotlights Exhibitors Ahead of Pre-NAB 2026 Technology Event

NOVATO, Calif.—In advance of its Pre-NAB 2026 Technology Event, April 17-18 at Flamingo Las Vegas, JB&A, a leading value-added distributor of broadcast, AV and IP workflow solutions, is previewing what attendees can expect from this year’s exhibitor line-up, including a headline workflow showcase from Barco.

Pre-NAB brings together leading technology partners and industry professionals for two days of hands-on demonstrations, technical insight, and meaningful conversations ahead of NAB Show.

JB&A has also announced the headline Pre-NAB Workflow Showcase, led by Barco Entertainment – Immersive Experiences and centered around its powerful SwiftAgent platform.

Taking place live on the Pre-NAB stage, the showcase will demonstrate a complete, real-world workflow built around SwiftAgent, integrated within a projector-heavy environment to reflect the demands of modern live production and immersive experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the workflow in action and gain deeper technical insight through dedicated demo sessions, hosted by Barco engineers throughout the event.

Exhibitor Highlights: Control and Live Production

This year’s show floor will feature a strong focus on control systems and live production workflows, with exhibitors including:

Barco - showcasing Encore 3 screen management, alongside its headline SwiftAgent-powered Workflow Showcase on the Pre-NAB stage

Elgato - demonstrating Stream Deck Studio control workflows and Wave audio tools for enhanced operator performance

Bitfocus - presenting Buttons v1.6, with updates supporting more structured, enterprise-ready control environments

LiveU - highlighting IP contribution and orchestration workflows, including LU900Q and Nexus for resilient live feeds

Bluefish444 - featuring IngeSTore 2.0 multichannel recording for production and archive across formats and IP workflows

PTZOptics - introducing Move SE and AI-driven PTZ solutions for simplified multi-camera production

Bolin Technology - presenting PTZ workflows for broadcast and AV teams, alongside new product developments

Spotlight on the LED Wall Ecosystem

A key area of focus for 2026 is the continued rise of LED display deployments. At Pre-NAB, attendees can explore complete LED deployment workflows and gain practical insight into planning and implementing LED environments- from display to processing, mounting, and networking. Featured exhibitors include:

INFiLED - LED wall solutions

Matrox Video - processing and video infrastructure

Peerless-AV - mounting systems

NETGEAR - network foundation

PTZ and Motion Control in Focus

For teams building studios, live event kits, or hybrid environments across broadcast and corporate environments, PTZ cameras and motion control remain a key area of innovation. Attendees can connect with:

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Lumens - showcasing the VC-TR60A Dante AV-H and a 4K dual lens PTZ camera

Mark Roberts Motion Control - demonstrating the Atlas Slider and Bullhead modular motion system