Chyron Unveils PAINT 10.4

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has introduced PAINT 10.4, the latest version of its illustrated replay and sports analysis platform.

PAINT 10.4 helps broadcasters create richer analysis, move faster to air and extend PAINT more effectively into the wider broadcast ecosystem with its deeper data-driven storytelling, faster operator workflows and stronger connectivity across the production environment.

The latest release includes pro football data integration, providing operators with synchronized player metrics for telestration and replay workflows. PAINT 10.4 also improves player-focused storytelling with an AI-enhanced Player Cutout feature that makes it faster and easier to isolate and emphasize key players in video.

It makes isolating a player faster and easier while keeping the process familiar for existing operators. AI helps identify players even in crowded scenes, including moments where a player is partially obscured, giving productions a stronger starting point for player-focused storytelling.

The pro football data integration enables PAINT 10.4 to expand football analysis by syncing video and player metrics through timecode on saved clips. Operators can access player-specific data on a per-play basis, making it easier to build visual analysis around the action on screen.

An automatic game selection list surfaces games happening today and over the next five days, helping teams get into the workflow quickly. Operators can then use key metrics, such as separation, air yards, time to throw, yards after catch, yards after contact, rushing data and expected player metrics, to create more compelling on-air storytelling. Graphics can also be styled through the data integration with VaultSync, which automatically pulls team colors and logos from the cloud.

PAINT 10.4 adds runtime chromakey mode switching, allowing teams to change between automatic and manual chromakey modes during production without restarting the application. The release also brings Formation Tool coordinate output into a released workflow, helping productions connect PAINT tactical analysis with external systems, such as virtual set and augmented reality (VSAR), to support more integrated on-air presentation pipelines.

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This gives broadcasters new ways to repurpose analysis data for more immersive and visually connected presentations. It also helps teams create a smoother handoff between analysis creation in PAINT and downstream graphics or AR execution. Together, these updates help teams build richer analysis while connecting PAINT more effectively to the wider broadcast ecosystem.

“PAINT 10.4 is about making data-driven storytelling faster and more practical for live production,” said Andreas Olsson, product manager of PAINT. “With integrated pro football data available within just a few clicks, broadcasters can quickly access the information they need and turn it into clear, compelling analysis on air.”