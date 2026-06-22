Chilevisión, ClaroVTR Tap Pixop for 4K FIFA World Cup Feed

In South America, Chile and Brazil are the only territories where viewers can watch the tournament in 4K.

ODENSE, Denmark and Santiago, Chile—Pixop and Dynamics Media Group are reporting that the Pixop platform is the real-time video enhancement layer behind one of the Americas’ only 4K World Cup broadcasts.

Working with Chilevisión, Chile’s exclusive free-to-air rights holder for the tournament, and ClaroVTR, the country’s largest pay-TV operator, Pixop is processing Chilevisión’s live 1080i HD signal and delivering a continuous 4K UHD channel to subscribers throughout the tournament.

The channel, which launched on 1 June 2026, operates 24/7 and is available on VTR channel 710 and Claro channel 557, covering 52 matches of the tournament. In South America, Chile and Brazil are the only territories where viewers can watch the tournament in 4K.

The deployment uses a workflow based as a hybrid cloud architecture. Chilevisión’s live 1080i SDR broadcast signal is contributed via an Appear X20 encoder over secure SRT transport to AWS, where Pixop, the real-time ML-powered video enhancement platform, performs motion-compensated deinterlacing, AI restoration, super-resolution upscaling, and color processing in a single pass at sub-second latency. The resulting signal is encoded and delivered through ClaroVTR’s Harmonic ProStream X, ATEME Titan Live, and Velocix Origin infrastructure to subscribers.

The production configuration delivers 4K SDR at 60fps. HDR conversion was successfully completed during testing; 4K SDR was selected for the production launch based on subscriber device compatibility across ClaroVTR’s installed base.

Several Pixop platform capabilities were developed and strengthened during the project, including a real-time monitoring dashboard, an auto-recovery engine, remote decoder reset controls, and live adjustment of sharpness, clarity and color parameters without requiring encoder restarts.

The origins of the project date back to early 2025, when Dynamics Media Group invited Pixop to conduct live demonstrations in Santiago for Chilean broadcasters and technology partners. Chilevisión attended and subsequently requested a dedicated 4K channel proof of concept, which was completed in March 2026 and demonstrated HD-to-4K upconversion, 60 fps output, long-haul SRT transport, and continuous operation. The PoC led directly to this production deployment.

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Dynamics Media Group acted as local integration and coordination partner, organizing the initial demonstrations in Santiago, coordinating technical workshops between all parties, and facilitating the operational deployment.

“At Chilevisión, we are convinced that free-to-air television continues to evolve to stay closer to people every day, especially in today’s highly competitive environment for audience attention,” Edgar Spielmann, chairman of the board, Chilevisión.” That is why we have invested and innovated to make all our programming available in 4K, delivering higher quality in both our content and our audiences' viewing experience. This advancement goes beyond technology: it is an essential part of our brand promise, ‘Vamos Contigo’ (‘We Go With You’). It allows us to be present with greater proximity and detail in our news coverage, entertainment programming, and major sports broadcasts, such as the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

“This is the kind of deployment we built Pixop for. A major live event, a mixed-format contribution chain, a tight latency budget, and an audience that expects premium quality,” added Jon Frydensbjerg, CTO, Pixop. “The team has spent seven years getting the ML processing and the real-time architecture to the point where it can handle this reliably at scale. Delivering 4K World Cup football to Chilean viewers, in one of only a handful of territories in the Americas where that’s possible, is something we’re genuinely proud of.”

The deployment marks Pixop’s first major production in the Americas and the first deployment of the Pixop platform for a live sporting event of this scale in the region.