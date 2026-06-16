Chyron Unveils Chyron Weather 2.4

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released Chyron Weather 2.4 with an enhanced DataFlow module, offering a managed framework of modern open-source tools designed for future-proof workflows, third-party Climate Data Operators (CDO) integration and expanded Time Referencing capabilities to increase data flexibility and smarter weather data validation to ensure accuracy and reliability.

"This release was fully designed based on customer insights. We listened carefully to their needs, analyzed their workflow, and, as a result, developed exciting new functionalities to elevate their weather storytelling," said Michael Harter, product manager of Chyron Weather. "We are deeply grateful for the close relationship we have with our clients, since their valuable feedback contributes to our development plans and helps make our weather solution more flexible."

Weather 2.4 supports future-proof workflows via a managed framework of modern open-source tools integrated into DataFlow, helping teams to stay aligned with current and future industry standards. The release includes integration with Climate Data Operators (CDO). This allows users to process complex climate and meteorological data, such as GRIB and NetCDF files, directly from the same Weather platform.

Since CDO versions are packaged and managed by Chyron, teams can reduce setup time and avoid manual installation. Another improvement is extended time referencing capabilities, which provide more flexible file and folder pattern configuration to facilitate data ingestion from providers with inconsistent or non-standard naming conventions. Chyron Weather can identify available data, extract the relevant date and time information, and map it automatically to the standard weather timeline.

Future updates will add support for ImageMagick and FFmpeg for image and video conversion. The managed framework helps ensure users work with the same versions and settings, especially valuable in hub-and-spoke workflows.

Smarter weather data validation is now available via the new File Integrity Validator feature. Automated checking and gating nodes continuously monitor incoming data, trigger alerts and route files to quarantine if they don't meet quality standards (based on user-defined thresholds). This helps ensure data-driven graphics are based on accurate inputs, delivering air-ready weather visuals.

More information is available on the company’s website .