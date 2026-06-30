Chyron Launches New 'Chyron Academy'

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has launched “Chyron Academy,” which the company describes as a “ground-up redesign” of the company’s product-training platform. Built on a fully custom, Chyron-branded learning experience, the new Academy replaces Chyron’s previous training system based on a third-party platform and launches with learning content covering the latest version of PRIME, Chyron’s flagship real-time broadcast graphics platform.

Chyron Academy is designed to serve two audiences at once: customers and freelancers training on PRIME for the first time, and longtime Chyron users looking to become experts in the platform’s latest capabilities. Over the life of the previous legacy training program, more than 3,700 broadcast professionals registered to train on Chyron products, earning nearly 1,900 belt certifications across PRIME, PAINT, and Click Effects, including more than 60 Certified PRIME Black Belts worldwide. Chyron has transitioned that community to the new platform, migrating more than 950 current learners, along with the full certification history for every learner.

The redesigned Academy centers on a PRIME Belt certification path, taking learners through four levels: Yellow (Designer Basics), Green (Intermediate), Blue (Advanced), and Black (Expert), with earned badges and completion dates appearing on each learner’s dashboard as a visual record of skill mastery. Every course module pairs a demo with a hands-on, full-screen simulation, so learners practice real PRIME workflows, such as building a lower-third graphic step by step, rather than passively watching video.

An animated progress dial fills as learners complete demos, simulations, and quizzes, with a belt certification awarded automatically at 100 percent completion. Learners can enroll and move through the belt levels at their own pace. The program is suitable for individual learners, or supervisors or instructors can monitor the progress of their teams.The platform launches with five published PRIME courses spanning roughly 150 hands-on lessons, demos, simulations, and quizzes combined.

“Chyron Academy was inspired by, and has satisfied, a need we kept hearing from customers,” said Aldo Campisi, vice president of sales at Chyron for Latin America, Caribbean and French Canada. “A customer facing an end-of-life decision on their existing hardware chose Chyron, and this tool is what helped their team become experts in our workflow and our solution. That is exactly the value we set out to deliver: practical, hands-on training that gets a team productive and ready to launch on PRIME fast. Long time Chyron customers love it too. It is an effective way to bring their new hires up to speed quickly and ensure that even experienced users are fluent in everything PRIME has to offer.”

The new Academy also fully showcases the latest version of PRIME, ensuring teams train on current tools and workflows. A new Chyron LIVE production course is being added in the coming weeks to train users on Chyron’s all-in-one cloud production system for switching, graphics and illustrated replay. Additionally, training for PAINT (illustrated replay), Click Effects (venue display control), and AXIS (image creation and order management) is being re-platformed onto the new Academy, extending the same hands-on experience across Chyron’s product family.

Chyron says its Chyron Academy is also drawing interest from the academic world, with colleges and universities exploring adding PRIME training to their broadcast and media-production curricula, giving the next generation of operators job-ready skills before they enter the industry.

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To mark the launch, anyone without a current PRIME trial license can claim a 90-day free trial of PRIME by logging in to the new Chyron Academy and starting a course. Access the service at academy.chyron.com .

“We originally launched Chyron Academy in 2020, with a strong commitment to ensuring that users anywhere in the world could become thoroughly fluid in the world’s most advanced live graphics platform, and that broadcasters would always have a pool of qualified users,” states Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron. “We are proud of how our academy has enabled the professional development of so many people. With this new platform, we know we can deliver an even better learning experience and we welcome anyone who wants to join the growing community of Chyron experts!”