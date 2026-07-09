Chyron’s PRIME 5.4 Brings Template Experience to More Newsrooms

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron today unveiled PRIME 5.4, the latest release of its unified platform for graphics, playout and live production.

“Broadcasters need tools that fit naturally across editorial, production, and engineering workflows,” Chris Amodei, platform product manager for PRIME at Chyron, said. “PRIME 5.4 gives teams more choice in how they prepare, test and deliver content, while making everyday operation simpler and more dependable.”

The new release brings PRIME into more newsroom workflows, expands deployment choices and adds practical enhancements for design, playout and system validation, Chyron said.

PRIME 5.4 offers support for simple PRIME scenes in Axis News, new SDI hardware options, audio clip playout, more precise color-channel control and a watermarked online edition for preproduction testing.

The latest release brings the PRIME template experience to more newsroom users by extending the templates into AXIS News. Doing so enables broadcasters to move guided graphics workflows further upstream into editorial production. Newsroom teams now have a more direct connection to PRIME-driven graphics creation, Chyron said, making it easier to prepare content within the systems they already use every day.

The expansion throughout newsrooms also creates a more consistent graphics workflow across teams. It helps users work within guided templates, reducing reliance on older processes while protecting brand consistency and the approved on-air look.

The release also simplifies audio playout and adds a range of usability enhancements. These updates are designed to reduce friction in routine tasks while helping teams work more smoothly and confidently in fast-moving production environments.

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PRIME 5.4 makes audio easier to prepare and operate by automatically creating PRIME audio clip files when WAV files are imported, Chyron said. Operators can then drag and drop audio directly onto Playout output channels and control files using a workflow similar to video, giving production teams a faster, more consistent way to manage audio during live operations.

PRIME 5.4 also supports HSL and RGBA Color Channel Property Bindings, enabling designers to read and write individual color channel values directly in Logic, Conditions and the Expressions/Bindings panel. The new support makes it easier to drive precise color changes at runtime without replacing an entire color value, giving designers more granular control and enabling more flexible, efficient template and scene behavior, Chyron said.

To help users prepare new deployments more effectively, PRIME now supports production validation before go-live through the PRIME Online Watermarked Edition. This fully functional edition provides maximum I/O capabilities in a production-like environment intended for testing and validation.

More information is available on the Chyron website.