Study: Average Time Between Seasons for Original Streaming Series Doubles

LONDON—Amid rising costs for streaming services and tighter programming budgets, a new study highlights another major pain point for consumers as streaming services push to increase profits—streaming audiences are waiting longer than ever for the return of their favourite original shows.

According to new research from Ampere Analysis, the average gap between seasons of Scripted Originals has almost doubled from 12 months in 2020 to 21 months in 2025.

The study also found that while audiences remain loyal to hit titles such as Severance and Wednesday, longer waits risk fuelling subscriber churn if platforms fail to keep viewers engaged.

The survey also found that During the height of the streaming boom in 2022, major streaming platforms released more seasons of Scripted Original shows (599) than during 2015-2019 combined (591). But the demand for high-end, blockbuster-style content has significantly extended production timelines. In 2020, major SVoD platforms took an average of 12 months to release new seasons of Scripted Originals. By 2025, the average wait had almost doubled to 21 months.

"Many Original shows build highly dedicated audiences that remain loyal despite increasingly long waits between seasons,” Christen Tamisin, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, explained. “However, streamers need to balance blockbuster production timelines against a steady flow of content. Extended gaps may generate anticipation around flagship titles, but they can also encourage audiences to cancel subscriptions and return only when major shows are back on screen."

Other key finding are:

Original shows with gaps of over 30 months between seasons have achieved the highest engagement in the premiere month of the new season. Shows including Apple TV’s Severance and Netflix’s Wednesday generated almost twice the average engagement levels despite lengthy waits between seasons.

Genre matters. Sci-Fi & Fantasy titles, often involving complex, high-budget productions, perform strongly despite long waits between seasons. By contrast, Comedy audiences are less willing to tolerate extended gaps, while Crime & Thriller content performs consistently across a range of release patterns.

The long gaps between seasons may actually lead to higher engagement. Existing audiences often rewatch earlier seasons to refresh their memories, while new audiences continue discovering shows during the gap between releases.

Viewing of Stranger Things rose by 300% in H2 2025 ahead of the release of its fifth and final season. Particularly strong viewing of Season 1 suggests both new viewers discovering the series and existing fans revisiting earlier episodes.

Despite strong engagement around returning shows, long gaps create risk. In Q1 2026 in the US, 54% of respondents said they would be likely to cancel a service subscription if they were not using it often enough. Long waits between seasons leave streaming platforms vulnerable to churn and encourage audiences to only subscribe when their favourite shows return.