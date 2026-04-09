DigitalGlue Challenges AI Fatigue at NAB Show 2026 with Creative.Space Platform

MURRIETA, Calif.—DigitalGlue has announced it will be taking a different approach to AI applications during the 2026 NAB Show that is designed to help users overcome the confusion and complexity surrounding AI tools.

As part of an effort to simplify the use of AI applications, it will be showcasing the creative.space Platform, introducing creative.space Intelligence (CSI) for the first time and demoing its established creative.space Storage solution.

These solutions form a unified creative operating system designed to replace the fragmented workflow tools that slow down video teams, DigitalGlue reported.

The creative.space Storage solution is available today. CSI is currently in beta and is being introduced to customers, with broader availability planned following NAB Show 2026.

Instead of adding another subscription to manage, creative.space delivers what DigitalGlue calls Outcome as a Service. It replaces the mix of tools most teams rely on with one system that handles storage, collaboration, and AI-powered insight in a single workflow, helping teams reduce software spend, eliminate duplicate storage, and turn unused footage into usable creative assets.

“Creative teams are buried under tools that do not work together,” said Tim Anderson, CEO/CTO at DigitalGlue. “creative.space removes that complexity. With creative.space Intelligence, we are making content not just accessible, but actually usable in a way that fits how teams already work.”

The creative.space Storage solution serves as the foundation of the platform and is already used by video teams who want a more streamlined way to manage their media.

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DigitalGlue said that with creative.space Storage, teams can:

Store media once and eliminate duplicate copies across drives and cloud

Edit locally or remotely without setting up separate systems

Review and approve content without exporting, uploading, or relinking

Transfer files without paying for third-party services

Keep every collaborator working from the same, up-to-date media

This allows teams to collapse their Frankenstack of tools, cancel overlapping subscriptions, and remove the manual work of managing files across multiple systems.

Making its debut at NAB Show 2026, creative.space Intelligence addresses one of the biggest challenges in video production: teams have more footage than they can realistically use because finding anything inside it takes too much time. CSI automatically analyzes footage and turns everything inside it into searchable, organized information. Instead of scrubbing through timelines or relying on memory, teams can simply ask for what they need using natural language and get instant results.

Users can search for a person, a quote, a topic, a logo, or even a type of moment, and CSI will return exact matches across entire media libraries in seconds.

Unlike traditional AI tools that require technical prompting or training, DigitalGlue said that CSI is designed to understand how creative teams naturally think and speak. It provides a conversational interface on top of its video analysis, so users can interact with their content the same way they would brief an editor or producer.

Beyond search, CSI acts as an iteration engine. It can automatically generate rough cuts, stringouts, and alternate versions of content, helping editors reach a first draft with less manual assembly. It also provides AI-driven feedback and second opinions, allowing teams to evaluate and refine content before presenting it to stakeholders.

The result is a more efficient and collaborative workflow where less time is spent searching, organizing, and transferring files, and more time is spent shaping and delivering content.

NAB Show attendees can see the creative.space Platform in action and schedule a live demo at booth N3152.