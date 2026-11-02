Nugen Audio Unveils VisLM 3 Loudness Metering

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Nugen Audio featured its newly launched VisLM 3 loudness metering solution at the just-concluded AES Show Nashville 2026.

The latest version of VisLM introduces an expanded feature set designed for today’s complex production and compliance workflows.

Designed for broadcast, postproduction, podcasting, music and immersive audio, VisLM 3 combines precise loudness measurement with detailed historical analysis and workflow-driven tools, Nugen said. The result is a comprehensive loudness monitoring environment that gives engineers greater visibility over complex mixes and greater flexibility as production and delivery requirements evolve, according to Nugen.

VisLM 3 offers stem monitoring that allows users to view readings, history traces and loudness distributions from multiple stems within a single instance. This supports increasingly complex mix environments and multideliverable workflows. Timestamped notes bring annotations directly into the plug‑in using Nugen Audio Jotter software technology, which enables engineers to add comments, flags and time‑specific notes without leaving their session.

A redesigned interface offers a cleaner, increasingly intuitive and more configurable experience to improve clarity and speed throughout the production process, Nugen said.

The latest version incorporates LDR (Loudness to Dialog Ratio) measurement to support emerging intelligibility and dialog clarity requirements, along with updated presets for EBU R128‑s4 and ATSC A/85:2026‑07. VisLM 3 also introduces a Loudness QC Report export function for detailed compliance documentation and expands channel support up to 9.1.6 for immersive and next‑generation audio workflows.

VisLM 3 offers a full set of international and regional presets, including all common loudness standards for streaming, TV and film, and continues to offer integrated, short‑term and momentary loudness, LRA, dialog LRA, True Peak measurement and timecode‑locked loudness history.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

More information is available on the company’s website.