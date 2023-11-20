Spicy Mango, FX Digital Team Up To Make Connected TV Sports More Engaging

LONDON—Technology services and solutions provider Spicy Mango and connected TV developer FX Digital are collaborating to produce a data-rich, connected TV showcase powered by Gameday that will make its debut at this year’s SportsPro Madrid, Nov. 28-30.

“In a world in which the sports fan experience is everything, making the big screen more immersive is no easy feat technically or in terms of user experience,” said Matt Duhig, managing director of FX Digital. “Our partnership with Spicy Mango’s Gameday platform not only tackles these challenges head-on but sets a whole new standard for fan engagement on connected TV devices.”

The effort follows a successful teaming of the pair in helping Dyn Sport to go to market this year. The latest collaboration combines the companies’ technical expertise to enrich the viewing experience with data overlays when watching sports on connected TV devices, thereby building engagement and removing the need for a second screen, the companies said.

Spicy Mango contributed its expertise in sports data management driven by Gameday. FX Digital brought its proficiency in building immersive connected TV apps to the project. Their proof of concept is being supported by Dyn Sport, they said.

“When it comes to building second-screen applications for connected TVs, data is always thrown away in favor of rinse and repeat carousels with full screen vanilla video. We thought it was about time that changed,” said Spicy Mango CTO Chris Wood. “We wanted to really show the market what we could do with data to complement… connected TV viewing, without becoming overwhelming for the fan. We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.”